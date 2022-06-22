CemNet.com » Cement News » Kesoram to boost cement capacity to 15Mta

Kesoram to boost cement capacity to 15Mta
By ICR Newsroom
22 June 2022


Kesoram Industries Ltd, part of the B K Birla Group, announced that its plans to increase its cement production capacity to 15Mta from 11Mta. The expansion plan will take 3-4 years to complete, according Mr P Radhakrishnan, whole-time director and CEO of Kesoram industries.

The increase is cement capacity represents an investment of INR3.5bn-5bn (US$44.8m-64m).

Kesoram Industries planned to increase capacity by 1Mta by debottlenecking and then add a kiln to the existing facility to decrease capital expenditures.

