Kesoram to boost cement capacity to 15Mta

Kesoram Industries Ltd, part of the B K Birla Group, announced that its plans to increase its cement production capacity to 15Mta from 11Mta. The expansion plan will take 3-4 years to complete, according Mr P Radhakrishnan, whole-time director and CEO of Kesoram industries.
The increase is cement capacity represents an investment of INR3.5bn-5bn (US$44.8m-64m).
Kesoram Industries planned to increase capacity by 1Mta by debottlenecking and then add a kiln to the existing facility to decrease capital expenditures.
