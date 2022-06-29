Ecocem welcomes new national sales manager UK

ICR Newsroom By 29 June 2022

Ecocem has appointed Mark Till as national sales manager for the UK. Mr Till, an employee of Ecocem GB for the past three years, brings over 20 years of construction experience to his new role. Prior to joining Ecocem, he worked in the admixture industry and has an in-depth knowledge of the UK concrete and cement markets.

Commenting on Mr Till's appointment, Micheál McKittrick, managing director of Ecocem Northern Europe, said, "Mark has been instrumental in our success in the UK market over the past three years. As we continue to expand our low carbon innovation offerings within the UK construction industry, Mark will be at the forefront of this growth, promoting the use of Ecocem GGBS as a key contributor to low carbon development and ultimately a net zero economy. This is an exciting time for Ecocem in the UK as we work with customers to address their increasing need to reduce their carbon footprint."

