Nuvoco Vistas to open 1.2Mt grinding plant

ICR Newsroom By 29 June 2022

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd, India's fifth-largest cement group, is planning to set up a 1.2Mta grinding plant at its existing works in Bhiwani, Haryana, as part of its expansion in the North region of the country.According to the company, the new grinding facility will aid full utilisation of clinker production in the region.

Its flagship brands - Concreto, Duraguard and Double Bull - offer a mix of products across all price points, with Double Bull the fastest growing cement brand in the country having achieved sales of more than 5Mt in the last five years. Concreto is a forerunner in Eastern India with a specialised variant for Northern India, while Duraguard offers a vast range of technologically advanced products to meet modern construction requirements.

According to Nuvoco, revenue in the North region - specifically Haryana, Western UP, Punjab, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh - will focus on trade channels and brand building through a strong dealer network.

Published under