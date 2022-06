The India Cements acquires Springway Mining Pvt Ltd

29 June 2022

The India Cements Ltd has completed its acquisition of Springway Mining Pvt Ltd (SMPL). With effect from 27 June 2022, SMPL has become a wholly-owned subsdiary of The India Cements Ltd. SMPL is in the process of setting up a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh.

