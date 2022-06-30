Cimencam orders two Gebr Pfeiffer mills

Cimencam (Holcim Group) will expand production at its Figuil plant, Cameroon, and use Gebr Pfeiffer's MVR mills for grinding raw material and cement.

The new production unit will expand the current cement capacity of 0.15Mta at the 40 year-old plant. With the new production unit, Cimencam intends to cover not only the needs of the three northern regions (extreme north, north and Adamaoua) of Cameroon but also the needs of border countries such as Chad and the Central African Republic.

The MVR 2500 C-4 will grind 80tph of cement to a fineness of 4000 cm²/g (according to Blaine). The MVR 2500 R-4 will produce 90tph of raw material to a fineness of 12 per cent residue to 0.090mm.

The two mills will be equipped with SLS-V high efficiency classifiers. The order will be handled by the Chinese general contractor CBMI. Commissioning of the MVR mills is expected to take place in the 1H23.

