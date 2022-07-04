Holcim acquires Mathers Group

04 July 2022

Holcim has acquired the quarry and asphalt businesses of Mathers Group Inc in Quebec, Canada, including Carrière St-Eustache Ltée and Pavage St-Eustache Ltée. The acquisition advances Holcim’s “Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth”.



This acquisition will expand the Holcim Group’s footprint in the dynamic Quebec market, where infrastructure investment is projected to drive high growth across the eastern Canada region. As the largest crushed stone producer in Quebec, this transaction also marks Holcim’s biggest aggregates acquisition in the region in over a decade.



All of the Mathers Group’s quarry and asphalt assets along with its 80 employees will become part of Holcim Group. The acquisition will also expand Holcim’s offering of recycled concrete and asphalt, advancing its circular construction strategic goal to recycle 100Mt of materials by 2030.

Toufic Tabbara, region head North America: “I am excited about this acquisition that will expand our footprint in the exciting Quebec market and accelerate our circular construction offering. I warmly welcome all Mathers employees into the Holcim family to unleash our next rera of growth together.”

Mathers Group is one of the largest producers of construction materials in Quebec. Carrière Saint-Eustache and Pavage Saint-Eustache have been servicing the local market with crushed stone and asphalt products for over 60 years.

Published under