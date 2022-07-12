Key publication highlights key factors in cement plant structure design

ICR Newsroom By 12 July 2022

As cement plant sizes have increased, plant loads have become very large and as a result, cement plant designers now need to consider additional factors to build safe cement plants.

In his recent book “Cement Plant Structures. Structural and Civil Engineering Aspects”, BGK Murthy, former civil and structural technical advisor at FLSmidth India, describes the critical factors to take into account when designing process structures and equipment foundations in dry-process cement plants.

Following a chapter on suitable site selection, the book addresses civil engineering factors in the design of plant structures as well as structure optimisation and the effect of loads. The main body of the work guides the reader through structural design factors for the main structures the cement plant, including those for crushers, preheaters, kilns, mills and packing plants. Final chapters highlight common errors in the design of steel structures and suggestions for safe structural engineering.

All chapters are clearly structured and practical help in calculating the design parameters is provided by formulae throughout this extensive reference work, while images and graphs support the text.

“Cement Plant Structures. Structural and Civil Engineering Aspects” is aimed at mainly young engineers to help them understand the requirements of cement plant structures and the key factors in their design and filling gaps in their knowledge. However, it will also be of use to experienced engineers and plant managers as a guide for the design, operation and maintenance of such structures.

Published under