Spotlight on the design and construction of silos in the cement and other industries

ICR Newsroom By 12 July 2022

Material storage silos are complex structures and the internal process dynamics when loading and discharging silos affect the silo structure. Moreover, when they fail, the impact on the cement plant and its staff can be catastrophic. Therefore, the design of silo is of paramount importance, particularly when silo capacities are increasing.

In his recently published book, “Silos for Cement and Other Industries. Design and Construction”, BGK Murthy, former civil and structural technical advisor at FLSmidth India, focusses on the design principles and construction techniques of silos, particularly in terms of concrete and steel silos.

Silo structures are impacted by loading and discharging operations as material properties, silo geometry, flow patterns and ambient conditions affect process dynamics. Therefore, the author addresses these factors in turn before moving on to construction aspects. The failure of silos and the varied reasons why a silo fails are also highlighted, supplemented by a chapter on strengthening silos. Further guidance is provided for the design and construction of steel silos while various worked-out design examples round off the book.

“Silos for Cement and Other Industries. Design and Construction” is a useful technical reference work for cement plant staff that wish to update their knowledge on the factors that shape the design and construction of silos.

Published under