Puerto Rican cement sales up 4% in June

In June 1.35m bags of 42.6kg,or 57,561t, were sold in Puerto Rico. This represents a 3.7 per cent increase when compared with June 2021, according to the country’s Institute of Statistics – the first increase in 13 months. When compared with June 2019, sales were up 19.6 per cent.
Cement production advanced 31.5 per cent YoY in June to 860,000 bags, or 36,668t – the third consecutive increase.
