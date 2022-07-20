Ramco Cements reports rise in revenue in 2021-22

The Ramco Cements Ltd has reported revenue of INR60.1bn (US$752.3m) in the FY21-22, compared to INR53.03bn in FY20-21. Net profit over the same period has advanced from INR7.61bn to INR8.93bn, while EBITDA has fallen from INR15.82bn to INR13.14bn. In terms of costs, power and fuel accounted for the greatest share in the FY20-22 at 23 per cent, up from 15 per cent in the FY20-21. All other costs remained stable with freight and forwarding expenses accounting for 20 per cent in the FY21-22, followed by cost of materials consumed (15 per cent), and manufacturing and other costs (13 per cent).

Cement sales in the FY21-22 came in at 11.05Mt, up from 9.98Mt in the previous year but below the 11.2Mt reported in the FY19-20. Cement production in the FY21-22 reached 11.09Mt, compared to 9.93Mt in the FY20-21 and 11.41Mt in the FY19-20. Ramco produced 8.80Mt of clinker in the FY21-22, up from the 7.39Mt manufactured in the FY20-21 but down from the 9.09Mt recorded in the FY19-20. The company currently operates 19.4Mta of production capacity – 12.2Mta of integrated capacity and 7.2Mta of satellite grinding units.

"In a challenging FY21-22, marked by a slowdown in cement industry due to pandemic, extended monsoon and a steep rise in input prices, our firm foundations and focussed approach enabled us to hold our ground and progress with our growth story," said the company.

