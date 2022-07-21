Lafarge Exshaw plant receives carbon capture funding

Lafarge Canada’s Exshaw Cement plant is one of 11 recipients to receive funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) CAD40m (US$31m) investment to kickstart CAD$20bn in carbon capture projects in Alberta. This investment could position Exshaw to be Canada’s first net zero cement plant.



The Exshaw plant will receive CAD5m ERA funding towards its CAD10m CCUS project costs. The project will collaborate with strategic partners across the value chain and includes considerations for a transportation network and sequestration hub that will have future ability to link multiple industrial capture sites to a network for the transport and sequestration of CO 2 .

Carbon Capture Kickstart helps position Alberta companies to take advantage of the federal government’s tax credit for capital invested in CCUS projects starting in 2022, the Government of Alberta’s carbon sequestration hub approach, and aligns with the CAD305m over four years earmarked by the province for future carbon capture projects.

Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) is also committing up to CAD50m through its CCUS Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) Studies funding programme to 11 projects, of which five are Alberta-based projects also receiving funding from ERA.

