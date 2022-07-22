CEMEX gives Solid Cement expansion project update

CEMEX Philippines is building a US$356m new integrated cement line in its Solid Cement plant in Antipolo City, Rizal, Philippines, to raise the plant’s annual capacity by 1.5Mta to 3.4Mt, and position itself to supply more for the nation’s infrastructure programmes and building needs.

CEMEX Philippines President and CEO, Luis Franco, said that “this expansion project will not only meet infrastructure needs, but will also increase the growth and development opportunities in the communities and in the country.”

“We will maintain our active role in supporting the development of this nation as we have done in the past 25 years, and I am confident that we will continue to do so through collaboration and partnership,” Mr Franco added.

Civil works for silos and mechanical installation have been ongoing, already with an investment of US$197m as of March 2022.

The company’s contractors are expected to complete building the whole facility by March 2024, fitted out with resource-efficient features such as technologies to reuse waste hot gases for drying raw materials and a bag filter system that will improve dust emission control far below the actual regulation. Also prioritising the environment, the cement line will include a proprietary solution called low temperature clinker. CEMEX Philippines expects its new line to start commercial operations by April 2024.

The new cement line is using an estimated 6000t of Vertua cement products. This is equivalent to 564Mt of CO 2 reduction compared to producing ordinary Portland cement, or to removing 121 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles off the road for a year or 9321 tree seedlings grown for 10 years.

