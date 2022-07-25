Nevyansky raises production by 18% in 1H22

ICR Newsroom By 25 July 2022

Nevyanski Tsementnik, owned by Russia-based Mikhailovsky Combine of Building Materials, produced 436,000t of cement in the first half of 2022, up 18 per cent YoY. CEM I 42.5N accounted for over 90 per cent of this total. Customers received more than 437,000t, representing an increase of 17 per cent YoY. Product was delivered by rail and road.

The higher output was attributed partly to new equipment installed in the plant, where renovation is expected to continue. This autumn the factory will see the installation of a new kiln burner.







Published under