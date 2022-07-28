UWCL reports on revenue rise

ICR Newsroom By 28 July 2022

India's Udaipur Cement Works Ltd (UWCL) has reported unaudited revenue from operations of INR2781.1m (US$34.8m) in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, compared to INR2163.3m in the same period a year earlier.

Total expenses over the three-month period came in at INR2594.4m, up from the INR1951.9m seen in the same quarter in 2021. Cost of materials consumed had jumped from INR272.7m in the quarter ended 30 June 2021, too INR318.5m in the same period this year. Meanwhile, power and fuel expenses had surged from INR530.3m to INR881.4m.

EBITDA in the quarter ended 30 June 2022 was reported at INR404.3m, down from the INR431.7m seen in the same quarter in 2021, while net profit over the same period fell from INR168.9m to INR135.7m. Earnings per share slipped from INR0.54 to INR0.44.

