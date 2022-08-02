Iskitimcement produces 0.53Mt of cement in 1H

Russia-based Iskitimcement produced 528,000t of cement in the 1H22, up six per cent when compared with the 1H21.



Of this total, CEM I 42.5B cement accounts for 42 per cent, CEM II/A-SH 32.5B cement for 22 per cent, CEM 0 42.5B cement for 13 per cent and cement for road construction for seven per cent.



Company sales totalled 515,000t, of which 408,000t was shipped in bulk and the remainder in paper and big bags. Most of the cement – 334,000t – was delivered to the customer by truck, but rail deliveries accounted for 183,000t.

