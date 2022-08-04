INC deliveries impacted by bag shortage

Paraguay’s state-owned cement producer INC is still not delivering cement from its Villeta plant due to a shortage of bags, reports ABC Color.



The company has received bids for a contract to deliver bags but they were too high for its allocated budget of PYG31.79bn (US$4.6m). The bids from Bolpar and Kuatiapo were PYG52.2bn and PYG45.2bn, respectively.

