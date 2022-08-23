Colombian cement market expands 4% in June

23 August 2022

Colombia’s cement demand advanced 4.2 per cent in June 2022 to 1.117Mt from 1.072Mt in June 2021, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE. When compared with June 2019, cement dispatches were up 14 per cent from 0.979Mt.



Cement production increased 7.3 per cent YoY to 1.189Mt in June 2022 when compared with output of 1.108Mt in June 2021. When compared with June 2019, cement production increased 15.9 per cent from 1.026Mt.



In June 2022 ready-mix concrete companies increased their off-take by 20.7 per cent YoY while the sales to the construction and contractor segment edged up by 3.2 per cent. However, retail sales were down by two per cent. The trend was also reflected by a 14.8 per cent increase in bulk sales and a 0.3 per cent slip in bagged sales.



January-June 2022

In the first six months of 2022 cement dispatches in Colombia increased 7.1 per cent YoY to 6.638Mt from 6.196Mt in the 6M21.



Domestic production in the 6M22 was up 10.4 per cent to 7.173Mt from 6.499Mt in the equivalent period of 2021.



Sales to ready-mix concrete companies were up 18.5 per cent YoY in the January-June 2022 period while the retail sector saw a pick-up of 3.9 per cent in sales. Construction companies and contractors reduced their off take by 1.1 per cent YoY in the 1H22.







