Uzbekistan reduces imports by 25% in 7M22

ICR Newsroom By 24 August 2022

In the January-July 2022 period Uzbekistan has imported 1.3Mt of cement, with a value of US$52.2m. In terms of volume, this represents a 24.5 per cent YoY drop from 1.721Mt in the 7M21, reports Asia-Plus.



Of this total, 533,000t was exported by Tajikistan, which is the largest importer into Uzbekistan. Other sizeable volumes originated in Kyrgyzstan (385,000t) and Kazakhstan (353,000t). Turkmenistan imported 11,500t, while Iran supplied 6700t and China 1400t. Russia delivered 782t.



Tajikistan also plans to increase cement output from 4.5Mt to 5.733Mt by 2026 with most of the additional volume expected to be exported, according to data of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan. The ministry has also predicted a 46 per cent increase in cement exports to 1.9Mta by 2023.

