Dzata Cement calls for raw material VAT waiver

ICR Newsroom By 06 September 2022

Ghana-based Dzata Cement has urged the government to grant waivers on VAT charged on cement raw materials.



According to the Managing Director of Dzata Cement, Nana Phillip Archer, instability in the local currency had significantly pushed up cement producers’ operating costs and this would result in cement producers passing on the cost to consumers as higher cement prices.



Nana Archer said the company also paid fumigation levy on its imports, whereas vessels that brought in the semi-finished cement did not access the fumigation facilities, considering the nature of the imports.

“When you come to the port, we have to also pay all manner of fees and charges, which are denominated in the US dollar, while we produce and sell in the Ghanaian cedi, which continues to struggle against the major trading currencies,” he said.

