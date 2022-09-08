Argentina’s cement market expands 13% in August

Cement consumption in Argentina increased by 13.2 per cent YoY and seven per cent MoM to 1,226,646t in August 2022, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. In August 2021 demand reached 1,083,824t and in July 2022 1,146,900t was sold on the home market.



Domestic cement producers manufactured a total of 1,231,760t of cement, up 12.3 per cent YoY and 6.9 per cent MoM. Of this total they exported 5114t, down from 12,641t in August 2021 and 5512t in July 2022.



January-August 2022

In the first eight months of 2022 the Argentine market expanded by 11.5 per cent YoY to 8,467,595t from 7,592,183t in the 8M21.



Output from the country’s cement factories increased by 11.3 per cent YoY to 8,535,388t in the 8M22 from 7,667,816t in the year-ago period.



Exports decreased 10.4 per cent to 67,793t in the January-August 2022 period from 75,633t in the 8M21.

