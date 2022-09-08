CEMEX supplies longest bridge in the Philippines

CEMEX has announced that it was the sole supplier of cement for the construction of the longest bridge in the Philippines. The company supplied nearly 70,000t of cement for the construction of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which was inaugurated in April this year.

CCLEX connects Cebu City to the municipality of Cordova on Mactan Island and spans a total of 8.9km, standing on twin tower pylons reaching 145m in height. The bridge, which cost PHP33bn (US$577.8m) to construct, is expected to provide a safer and more efficient route for approximately 50,000 vehicles every day. It has a navigational clearance of 52m enabling large vessels to pass beneath it.

“CEMEX has been a proud contributor to the development of the Philippines for over a century, and our participation in CCLEX is further proof of our commitment to the country,” said Luis Franco, president of CEMEX in the Philippines. “Projects such as this modernise the country and foster the wellbeing of its residents. Improving the quality of life of the citizens of our communities sits at the core of our purpose: to build a better future.”

CEMEX has been operating in the Philippines for over 20 years and today runs two subsidiaries – Solid Cement in Antipolo City, Rizal, and APO Cement in the City of Naga, Cebu. Its Solid Cement plant was recently recognised with the Award in Exemplary Operations in Small Scale Waste-to-Energy Operations by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. At its APO cement plant, CEMEX recently commissioned a 4.5MW heat recovery facility.

These efforts align with CEMEX’s Future in Action programme, designed to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. By 2030, the company expects to reduce its carbon footprint in cement production globally by 40 per cent.

