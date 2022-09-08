US cement demand up 7% in June

Portland and blended cement consumption in the USA and Puerto Rico increased seven per cent to 10.8Mt in June 2022, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). A total of 36.7 per cent of demand originated from the top five cement-consuming states: Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois. Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Michigan were the largest cement-producing states, accounting for 39.3 per cent of cement produced.



US and Puerto Rican masonry cement shipments totalled 0.238Mt in June 2022, up nine per cent YoY. The leading state markets were Florida, Texas, California, Tennessee, North Carolina and Georgia – together they accounted for 60.5 per cent of June shipments.



US clinker production declined by 4.2 per cent YoY to 6.9Mt in June 2022. Approximately 48.3 per cent of clinker was produced in five states: California, Missouri, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania.



Domestic US production was supplemented in June 2022 by 2.5Mt of imports into the US and Puerto Rico, representing an increase of 8.4 per cent YoY. Turkey was the largest importer at 786,841t, followed by Canada (568,783t), Vietnam (235,936t), Mexico (227,825t) and Greece (226,194t)



January-June 2022

Shipments of Portland and blended cement (including imports) in the USA and Puerto Rico in the first six months of 2022 advanced four per cent YoY to 52.4Mt.



Masonry cement shipments in the 1H22 advanced 5.7 per cent to 1.3Mt when compared with the 1H21.

Clinker output in the January-June 2022 period remained stable at 37.1Mt when compared with the previous year’s equivalent period.



Imports into the US saw a 12 per cent increase to 12.2Mt in the 1H22.

