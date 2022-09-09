CemNet.com » Cement News » Venezuelan cement industry operates 40% capacity

Venezuelan cement industry operates 40% capacity

By ICR Newsroom
09 September 2022


The cement industry in Venezuela is operating at 40 per cent of its installed capacity, according to Orlando Chirinos, president of the Cement Workers Federation (Fetracemento).

“The cement industry is totally paralysed, technically, because it is below its production capacity. At the national level, the industry is using 40 per cent of its production capacity. We are talking of 9Mt that today is producing less than one million metric tons”, he expressed.

He attributed the reduced capacity utilisation to state of disrepair of the plants’ equipment.

