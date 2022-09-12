KHD secures biggest UltraTech order to date

12 September 2022

KHD Humboldt India Pvt Ltd has won a major new order from UltraTech Cement (Aditya Bila Group). The package of contracts comprises two complete pyro-processing lines and eight grinding units.

CemNet previously announced limited information on this new order in August 2022. KHD has now clarified that it signed contracts to supply 10 production processes, including two complete pyro lines at Kotputli in the northern state of Rajasthan, and at Maihar in Madhya Pradesh in central India, and eight new Comflex® grinding lines.

The order will include two 10,000tpd clinker lines, six 330tph and two 245tph PPC grinding units with Comflex® semi-finish grinding circuits, with roller presses and one 40tph slag finish grinding unit, with roller press.

An additional part of the contract package covers the award of two upgrade projects to install KHD roller presses at two existing PPC grinding units. These contracts include a 365tph unit UltraTech’s Arrakonam site and a 390tph unit at Roorkee. This will bring the number of KHD roller presses operated by UltraTech to 38.

Contract scope includes design, engineering and supply of equipment for the new pyro lines and grinding units, as well as the upgrades, with limited auxiliary equipment.

The two pyro lines feature the largest double-string preheaters ever supplied by KHD, including low pressure-drop cyclones to maximise process efficiency. Low NO x Pyroclon® AF calciners will enable thermal substitution rates of up to 30 per cent, while ensuring NO x emissions are limited to less than of 600mg/Nm3.

