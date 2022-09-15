CEMENCO drops its cement prices

Liberia-based CEMENCO has announced a drop in its cement prices. According to the company, the move is in keeping with recent action by the government of Liberia to adjust petroleum prices in the country. Effective from 13 September 2022, the new prices will be US$7.50 for CEM II/B-M 32.5R, US$8.10 for CEM II/B-M 42.5R, and US$9.50 for CEM II 52.5R. CEMENCO has said that a second price reduction may take place on 1 October this year.

Last week Liberia’s Ministry of Commerce announced a new price structure for petrol and diesel fuel, as prices fall on the international market. According to AfricaOnline, the government has been working closely over recent months with importers and distributors of various commodities to help keep prices stable and affordable for ordinary customers.

CEMENCO is part of the HeidelbergCement Group and operates one grinding plant in Monrovia, Liberia.

