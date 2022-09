CIMAF Gabon to build clinker factory in Meba

20 September 2022

CIMAF Gabon is establishing a clinker factory in the Meba area of Gabon, 40km east of the capital. CIMAF’s project was announced at the prime minister's office on 13 September, with the signing of an investment agreement between the leaders of CIMAF and the Gabonese authorities. No further details were given at the time.

The Moroccan owned company currently operates a 0.85Mta grinding plant in Libreville.

