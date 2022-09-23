Holcim completes Cantillana acquisition

Holcim has completed the acquisition of Cantillana, a specialty building solutions market leader in Belgium with 2022 estimated net sales of EUR80m. Cantillana offers a broad range of façade construction and external thermal insulation systems. This further strengthens Holcim’s position in building renovation and energy efficiency solutions, building on the recent acquisitions of PRB Group in France, PTB-Compaktuna in Belgium and Izolbet in Poland.

With more than 200 employees and nine production facilities across Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands, Cantillana’s footprint and product portfolio will generate additional synergies across the business and accelerate the growth of Solutions & Products in Europe, says Holcim.

Miljan Gutovic, Holcim's region head Europe, Middle East and Africa: “I warmly welcome all Cantillana employees to the Holcim family as another step in our expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing ‘Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth’. This addition strengthens our presence in Europe even further, especially in building renovation and energy efficiency solutions. We look forward to entering our next era of growth together.”

