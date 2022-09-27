Cement price in Ziguinchor falls to XOF88,000

ICR Newsroom By 27 September 2022

The Regional Consumer Council (CRC) of Ziguinchor (South), Senegal, set the sale price of cement at XOF88,000 (US$129.81)/t following a meeting with stakeholders. A bag of cement will be sold at XOF4400/t.



The new price, which represents a XOF2000 decrease, will be applied through the Ziguinchor region and first displayed in the various cement distribution locations, according to Ousmane Ka, head of the regional trade department.

Published under