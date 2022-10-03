Colombian grey cement market expands 8% in August

ICR Newsroom By 03 October 2022

Grey cement consumption in Colombia grew by 8.4 per cent YoY in August 2022 to 1.19Mt from 1.098Mt, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE. Of this total, bulk shipments were up 12.2 per cent while bagged cement saw a 6.6 per cent increase. Ready-mix concrete companies increased their off-take by 20.9 per cent while sales by the retail segment were up 6.8 per cent YoY in August 2022. Sales to construction companies and contractors slipped by 0.4 per cent YoY in the same month.



Grey cement production in Colombia increased 6.8 per cent YoY to 1.243Mt in August 2022 when compared with 1.163Mt in August 2021.



January-August 2022

In the first eight months of 2022 cement demand saw a 6.2 per cent YoY advance to 8.952Mt from 8.426Mt. Bulk sales were up 12.9 per cent YoY and bagged cement sales edged up by 3.3 per cent YoY.



Sales to ready-mix concrete companies were up 21.2 per cent YoY in the 8M21 while sales to the retail sector picked up by 3.3 per cent. Off-take from construction companies and contractors decreased by two per cent YoY.



Domestic cement output grew by 8.5 per cent to 9.617Mt in the 8M22 from 8.864Mt in the 8M21.

