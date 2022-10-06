Dangote's Obajana cement factory closed off

ICR Newsroom By 06 October 2022

Dangote Cement's Obajana cement factory in Kogi state, Nigeria, has been sealed off by Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS).



The plant has been closed off because KGIRS is investigating the company over tax evasion and acquisition controversy, according to Politics Nigeria.



In explaining the action, Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, said: “Pursuant to the Constitutional authorities of the Kogi State House of Assembly, and upon petition by the people of Kogi State, an investigation was carried out on the acquisition of Obajana Cement Company by Dangote Company. It was found that no valid acquisition took place, as Dangote could not show evidence of what was paid as consideration for the acquisition.”

Upon Dangote Cement’s failure to meet legislators in Kogi state, the House of Assembly ordered the plant closure until credible evidence is produced of a valid acquisition.

Published under