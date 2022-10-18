Limestone and cement top Port of Green Bay's imports

18 October 2022

September saw 190,083t of cargo shipped through the Port of Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA, bringing the total cargo shipments to 1.3Mt for the 2022 shipping season. Limestone and cement were again the top cargos moving through the port in September with 72,453t of domestic limestone imported and 45,936t of cement imported.

At 1,303,956t of goods shipped through the end of September, total cargo is down about five per cent from a year ago. In addition to limestone and cement, key September shipments included 35,986t of imported coal, 18,882t of petroleum products imports and 5222t of petroleum products exports.

A total of 16 ships, including one Canadian vessel, moved through the Port in September. For the 2022 shipping season, there have been 114 ship visits compared to 129 through September 2021, reports Seehafernews.com

