Ghana cement prices rise again

ICR Newsroom By 25 October 2022

Cement prices is Ghana have risen to over GHC80(US$5.91)/50kg bag of cement on the back of rapid depreciation of the cedi against the dollar. The depreciation has triggered massive inflation, causing the price of cement to increase by up to 10 per cent in a matter of weeks. The increase is expected to push up the cost of construction in the country, leading to a rise in real estate prices, according to YEN.



With some of the raw materials used to make cement imported in dollars, Ghanaian producers are having to pay a much higher price in cedis to acquire them, leaving them with no choice but to increase the price of cement to offset the cost of the depreciation trend. Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s finance minister, has pleaded with Ghanaians not to panic over the steep fall in the local currency and is meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss the worsening situation.

