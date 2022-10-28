US and Puerto Rico Portland and blended cement market expands 7% in August

ICR Newsroom By 28 October 2022

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico saw a 7.3 per cent YoY advance to 10.9Mt in August 2022, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The country’s leading markets included Texas, California, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, where 36.6 per cent of sales were delivered. The leading producing states for Portland and blended cements were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Michigan, which accounted for 37.2 per cent of cement production.



In terms of masonry cement, shipments were up 19.6 per cent YoY to 253,000t in August 2022. The leading masonry cement-consumption states were Florida, Texas, Tennessee, California, North Carolina and Georgia, which together accounted for 61.1 per cent of total masonry dispatches.



Clinker production in the USA only totalled approximately 7.2Mt in August, remaining stable when compared with August 2021. The leading clinker producing states were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.



Imports into the USA and Puerto Rico totalled 2.9Mt, representing a 36.9 per cent increase YoY.



January-August 2022

In the first eight months of 2022, total shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico increased 3.9 per cent to 72.9Mt when compared with the equivalent period in 2021.



Masonry shipments advanced by 7.8 per cent YoY to 1.7Mt in the January-August 2022 period when compared with the 8M21.



Clinker production in the 8M22 remained stable when compared with the 8M21, with a volume of 51.6Mt reported for the period.



Imports into the USA and Puerto Rico in the January-August 2022 period saw a 15.4 per cent YoY increase to 17.5Mt.

