BUA Cement 's revenue rises by 41% in 9M22

31 October 2022

BUA Cement’s revenue in 9M22 increased by 40.5 per cent to NGN262.6bn (US$5.99m) from NGN186.9bn as at 9M21. Operating profit increases by 31.1 per cent to NGN99.2bn from NGN75.7bn as at 9M21. Profit before tax increased by 19.5 per cent to NGN88.8bn from NGN74.3bn as at 9M21.

