Pakistan cement sales decline by up to 25%

Cement sales in Pakistan in the first four months of FY22-23 are expected to decline by 21-25 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association. Sales of local cement are forecast to drop by 22 per cent, according to analysts, who attribute the fall to higher-than-expected rainfall, rising construction costs and the ongoing inflationary environment supressing demand growth.
In October cement sales are predicted to remain flat on a MoM basis at 4.1-4.3Mt but contract by 17-21 per cent on a YoY basis. The average daily sales in the north and south regions are coming in at around 99,000-103,000t and 23,000-24,000t, respectively. Reports in Dawn suggest that cement retail prices in October averaged PKR1024/bag (US$4.63/bag) in the north region, down PKR24/bag from the previous month.
Exports in October are forecast to decline by 22-26 per cent MoM and 39-43 per cent YoY on the back of the slowing global economy.
