Birla Corporation announces new MD and CEO

11 November 2022

Birla Corp Ltd (BCL) has announced the resignation of its managing director and chief executive officer, Shri Arvind Pathak. Mr Pathak, who is leaving the company for personal reasons, will remain in his current position until 31 December 2022. With effect from 1 January 2023, Shri Sandip Ghose will take over the role of managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years.



Mr Ghose has over 39 years’ of experience having worked for both large multinational corporations, such as LafargeHolcim, where he was country sales director of Lafarge India, and Unilever, as well as family-run businesses, including ABP Group and HT Media Ltd, where he was part of the senior leadership responsible for the launch of Hindustan Times and Mint Newspapers in Mumbai.

As chief operating officer of BCL up to 30 September 2020, Mr Ghose played a pivotal role in making it one of the best performing cement companies in the mid-cap segment, according to the company. During his tenure, he transformed the sales and marketing operations of the company, creating brand architect and increasing the sale of premium products. He was also instrumental in the integration of brands and sales and marketing operations of BCL and RCCPL Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of BCL) and the expeditious ramp-up of RCCPL volumes.







