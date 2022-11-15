Bangladesh earns cement revenue of US$2.77m in 4MFY23

During the first four months (July and October) of FY22-23 (July-June), Bangladesh exported cement worth US$2.77m compared to US$2.44m in the same four months last year. This translated to a growth of 15.42 per cent but was down on forecast (-16.06 per cent ) to reach the target of US$3.3m set for these months of the ongoing fiscal year. The figure also includes a minor amount of salt, stone and related products, says the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data.

Bangladesh has set an export target for the cement industry at US$11m during the 12 months of the ongoing financial year ending 31 June 2023, compared to US$9.57m earned in FY21-22. This translates to expected growth of 15 per cent YoY, according to EPB.

Bangladesh's total merchandise exports, including cement, stood at US$16.85bn during these four months against US$15.74bn in corresponding months, reflecting a growth of 7.01 per cent.

More than a dozen companies export cement to India, Myanmar, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

