New appointments at the Mineral Products Association

17 November 2022

The Mineral Products Association (MPA) has appointed Jon Flitney as energy and climate change manager. Jon will be working with the MPA Cement Climate Change and CO 2 Reduction group providing support to sector decarbonisation and associated policies.

Jon joins from the British Ceramic Confederation (BCC) where he has worked across energy, environment, climate change and decarbonisation policy areas for over six years. He also previously worked on air quality and environmental protection for Local Authorities and the Environment Agency covering a variety of manufacturing industries.

In addition, Mike Haynes has joined MPA as British Lime Association director. He joins MPA after 18 years in the lime industry working in the sales and customer services teams responsible for construction and civil engineering markets and progressing to managing the customer services team.

Prior to this, Mike worked for contractors and consultants in those same markets, as an engineer and project manager, including time spent underground constructing tunnels and above ground constructing and repairing buildings and structures. The beginning of his working life was spent in the oil industry working in the North Sea on semi-submersible exploration drilling rigs.

