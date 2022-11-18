Cement imports from Belarus threaten Russian production

Rising imports from Belarus may hit cement production in Russia, according to the real estate office of the RIA Novosti agency. Cement imports from Belarus have increased by 61 per cent YoY in September-October 2022 to 434,000t. By the end of 2022, total cement imports to Russia are forecast to reach 2.2Mt, of which 1.5Mt will originate from Belarus. Eurocement believes that imports from Belarus could rise to 2.5Mt in 2023, taking total cement imports to Russia to more than 5Mta.

“As a result of such an increase in cement supply, several cement plants may end up being pushed out of the market and eventually closed down, which will cause staff layoffs and social tension in the municipalities where these companies are located,” said Eurocement. Increased cement imports are already causing problems in Russia in terms of silo stocks and congestion on the rail system, as well the threat of stoppages at Russian cement kilns.

“The effect of increased imports from Belarus is amplified by its coincidence with the seasonal decline in cement consumption in the Russian market,” added Eurocement. “With cement plants underutilised, this will lead to an even steeper decline in Russian cement production.”

