Arabian Cement back in profit in 9M22

18 November 2022

Egypt’s Arabian Cement Company has reported revenue of EGP3333.9m (US$135.9m) in the first nine months of 2022, up from EGP1568.1m in the same period a year earlier. Profit after tax in the 9M22 came in at EGP244.7m, compared to a loss of EGP24.5m in the first nine months of 2021. Earnings per share over the same period advanced from -EGP0.08 to EGP0.63.

Domestic sales accounted for EGP2597.9m of total revenue in the 9M22, with exports (EGP575.9m) and services (EGP160.1m) making up the remainder. This compares to EGP1256.7m, EGP196.7m and EGP114.6m, respectively, in the year-ago period. The cost of raw materials increased from EGP1142.9m in the 9M21 to EGP2345.9m in the same period a year later.

The company currently has a cement production capacity of 5Mta and a clinker capacity of 4.2Mta.

