Holcim appoints new CFO

18 November 2022

Holcim haș appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO). Steffen Kindler will join the company, replacing Geraldine Picaud who is leaving Holcim effective from 1 May 2023.

Mr Kindler joins Holcim from Nestle where he most recently held the role of CFO for Nestle’s German market. His broad experience spans key business roles, including VP Finance and Control of Los Angeles-based Nestlé Beverages USA, CFO of Nestlé Waters Europe, based in Paris; as well as responsibility for business development, based in the New York Metropolitan area. In addition, Mr Kindler held roles of global responsibility for key corporate functions such as investor relations and mergers and acquisitions, based in Vevey. Building on his successful track record, he is well-positioned to lead Holcim to its next level of financial performance, according to a Holcim statement.

He holds a degree in Business Administration and Computer Science (Diplom Wirtschaftsinformatik) from the University of Mannheim.

