Dangote wins three FMDQ awards

24 November 2022

Dangote Industries Ltd and Dangote Cement Plc have picked up three accolades at the FMDQ Gold Awards - ‘Largest Corporate Bond Lodgment on FMDG’, ’Most Trusted Brand of the Year’ and ‘Most Outstanding Conglomerate in Environmental Sustainability.’

According to FMDQ, the awards recognise excellence in the fixed incomes, currencies and derivatives markets. They also recognise resilience and agility of the Nigerian financial markets participants and acknowledge the valuable efforts of the stakeholders and their participation in the FMDQ markets and across the financial market.

Dangote was selected as the winner in the stock market for its NGN116bn (US$261m) Series 2 bond issuance in May 2022, reports The Guardian. Meanwhile, its award as the most trusted cement brand was the result of a survey of 13,000 consumers across 12 Nigerian states including the Federal Capital Territory.

“Four out of 10 consumers who took part in the survey voted Dangote Cement as the Most Trusted Cement Brand in Nigeria. The popularity and confidence in the brand is overwhelming as its closest rival scored just 12 per cent while Dangote scored 41 per cent,” said Emman Udowoima, CEO, Brand Health Ltd. “Other cement brands with substantial mentions scored between three per cent and eight per cent. Some of the elements of the survey include questions like ‘the brand that you feel most confident in, the brand that offers you what you want, the brand that offers highest quality, the brand that is distinctive, and the brand you would recommend to your friends and relatives.”

Dangote Industries Limited’s ‘Most Outstanding Conglomerate in Environmental Sustainability’ award was given by the Environmental Sustainability Conference, Expo and Awards (ECOSEA) initiated by Brand Communicator, a frontline brands and marketing publication. Anthony Chiejina, group chief branding and communications officer at Dangote Industries, thanked the organisers, describing the awards as another milestone in the Dangote Group’s business trajectory. Mr Chiejina reportedly said it is an indication of the strategic business model executed by the manufacturing giant, which is aimed at rejuvenating Nigeria’s economy and engendering developmental growth of Africa.

