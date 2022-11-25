Vicem signs agreement to export 6Mt to the Philippines

Vietnam Cement Industry Corp (Vicem) has signed an agreement with Fenix (CEZA) International Inc and Gold Falcon Trading Corporation to export 6Mt of cement and clinker to the Philippines in 2023-25, reports Vietnam News Brief Service.

Vicem currently operates 10 cement plants with a total production capacity of over 25Mta of cement and 21Mta of clinker. Its sales reportedly account for almost 33 per cent of Vietnam’s total cement and clinker sales and 23 per cent of its exports.

Each year the Philippines imports around 7Mta of cement and clinker from Vietnam, around 1.5Mt of which comes from Vicem.

