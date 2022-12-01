Cachupaz wins process control order for Tekcim cement plant

01 December 2022

To automate NovaCim's greenfield Tekcim cement plant in Morocco, Cachapuz Bilanci Group’s SLV Cement technology will be installed.

Besides having powerful operational analysis tools, SLV Cement allows the monitoring and control of operations, the plant performance and the level of service provided. This will enable NovaCim to optimise and automate the logistics flows of incoming raw material and outgoing cement, enable integration with SAP and make an integrated management of the entire weighing system in the operations of the new plant.

The new 1.4Mta cement plant is scheduled for start-up in 2023.

