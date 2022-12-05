UltraTech Cement commissions 3.6Mta of new grinding capacity

UltraTech Cement Co has announced the commissioning of its 3.6Mta of new grinding capacity in India. Firstly, the 1.8Mta greenfield grinding capacity at the Dhule Grinding Unit, Maharashtra has been commissioned. Secondly, the commissioning of the 1.8Mta brownfield, clinker backed, second line grinding capacity at Dhar Cement Works, Madhya Pradesh, has been completed.

This forms part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020. The company’s total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 119.45Mta.

