Chongqing Sifang resumes operations

12 December 2022

China-based cement producer Chongqing Sifang New Materials has resumed operations following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, according to Reuters.

Prolonged pandemic control measures in China, coupled with the monsoon season in the south, kept demand for construction materials weak in the second quarter of 202s, reported Fitch Ratings. Government stimulus packages plus the relaxing of restrictions has led to an uptick in demand in the second half of 2022.

