Cement and clinker imports into US increase 43% in September as market expands

ICR Newsroom By 12 December 2022

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico increased by 5.7 per cent YoY to 10.3Mt in September 2022, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The top five cement-consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, which together accounted for 36.5 per cent of total cement consumption in the US in September.



The leading Portland and blended cement-producing states in September were Texas, Missouri, California, Michigan and Florida. They accounted for 37.3 per cent of the country’s total cement output.



Masonry cement shipments were up 11.1 per cent YoY to 223,000t in September. The leading consuming states were Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and California, which received 60.5 per cent of total masonry cement shipments in September.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, edged up 2.4 per cent YoY to 7Mt in September 2022. The leading clinker-producing states in September 2022 were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Imports of cement and clinker, including Puerto Rico, totalled 2.6Mt in September 2022, a 42.8 per cent increase when compared with September 2021.



January-September 2022

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement in the USA and Puerto Rico in the January-September 2022 period advanced by 4.1 per cent YoY to 83.2Mt.



Masonry cement shipments increased by 8.1 per cent YoY to 1.9Mt in the 9M22.



Clinker output remained stable in the 9M22 at 58.5Mt when compared with the 9M21.



Imports of cement and clinker, including Puerto Rico, in the January-September 2022 period saw an 18.3 per cent hike to 20.1Mt when compared with the equivalent period in the previous year.

