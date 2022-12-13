Cement demand in Argentina up 9% in 11M22

Cement consumption in Argentina saw a 0.2 per cent uptick in November 2022 to 1,144,153t when compared with November 2022, when the market absorbed 1,142,127t, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP.



Domestic demand was entirely served by local cement producers, who dispatched 1,151,660t, up 0.1 per cent YoY from 1,150,124t. This included 7507t of exports, down 6.1 per cent when compared with 7997t exported in November 2021.



January-November 2022

Argentine cement consumption in the first 11 months of 2022 increased by 8.8 per cent YoY to 11.956t from 10.986Mt in the 11M21.



Total dispatches from domestic producers were up 8.6 per cent YoY to 12.04Mt in the January-November 2022 period when compared with 11.091Mt in the year-ago period. This includes 84,152t of exports, down 20.1 per cent from 105,317t in the 11M21.

