Brazilian cement sales up 7% in January

ICR Newsroom By 13 February 2023

Sales of cement in the Brazilian market increased by 6.8 per cent to 4.829Mt in January 2023 from 4.52Mt in January 2022 and by 8.1 per cent MoM from 4.467Mt, according to the country’s cement association, SNIC. However, this increase is from a low base in January and December, which had the worst performances of last year.



The construction market continues to contract, both in terms of building material sales and real estate financing. In addition, confidence by businesses and consumers is low. Nevertheless, the cement industry remains optimistic about the resumption of investment in infrastructure and the possibility of maintenance of interest rates at higher levels for longer, said SNIC.



Exports fell 48.9 per cent YoY to 23,000t in January 2023 from 45,000t in January 2022 and 25.8 per cent from 31,000t in December 2022.



“Due to a weaker base in 2022, we should have positive results in early 2023. Despite the growth in the period, we must be cautious. The great challenge for the cement sector in the face of such an unpredictable year will be to ensure a one per cent growth, reaching a level close to 64Mt, and to bring us back to a trajectory of expanding the sustainable commercialisation of the product, contributing to the development of the country,” said Paulo Camillo Penna, president of SNIC.

