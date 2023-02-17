Bedeschi opens Australian subsidiary

Bulk material handling specialist, Bedeschi has announced the opening of its new subsidiary in Australia. With its head office in Perth and satellite offices in Port Hedland and Brisbane, Bedeschi Australia Pty Ltd will effectively serve its customers in the mining, port and agricultural Industries with a very experienced and well-known team in the market.

Uwe Zulehner will act as the CEO of the new subsidiary and is based in Perth. Over many decades, the Italian-based Bedeschi Group has been a successful global company serving the cement industry, and now extends its full product and service portfolio into the Australian market.



